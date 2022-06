Usual Walk along the river before sunrise

The doglets love going down here because then we walk out on the jetty and they can sit and gaze at the sleeping seals on the neighbouring jetty. Only criterion is I have to position myself where they are closest to be able to sit and watch the seals and then they are happy to be still for me. The weather is unseasonably warm and dry so it is quite easy getting myself out the house before sunrise, but I am getting worried about the lack or rain