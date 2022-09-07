Previous
Stress Release by seacreature
Photo 2055

Stress Release

Although it wasn't ideal to attempt close ups outdoors with the breeze blowing the flowers around, I needed to spend some time with my mind thinking about nothing more than trying to press the shutter button in between the gusts.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
563% complete

