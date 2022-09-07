Sign up
Photo 2055
Stress Release
Although it wasn't ideal to attempt close ups outdoors with the breeze blowing the flowers around, I needed to spend some time with my mind thinking about nothing more than trying to press the shutter button in between the gusts.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2055
photos
40
followers
13
following
365
Canon EOS 100D
7th September 2022 5:34pm
