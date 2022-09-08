Previous
Next
Taking a break by seacreature
Photo 2056

Taking a break

Julia works with her husband making canoes and kayaks in one of the mini factory units behind me. She said she didn't mind if she was included in a photo as long as she didn't have to smile for the camera. She needed some fresh air and sunshine to take a break from the smell of fibre glass resin when I happened to walk past with the dogs and found her sitting here gazing out. Except that the river is very choppy, you can't tell the howling gale that was blowing. The sounds of the wind blowing through the ropes and of the trawlers moving around was quite eerie
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise