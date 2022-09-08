Taking a break

Julia works with her husband making canoes and kayaks in one of the mini factory units behind me. She said she didn't mind if she was included in a photo as long as she didn't have to smile for the camera. She needed some fresh air and sunshine to take a break from the smell of fibre glass resin when I happened to walk past with the dogs and found her sitting here gazing out. Except that the river is very choppy, you can't tell the howling gale that was blowing. The sounds of the wind blowing through the ropes and of the trawlers moving around was quite eerie