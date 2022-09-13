Previous
Next
Loadshedding by seacreature
Photo 2061

Loadshedding

Or rolling blackouts. But our government doesn't like to use the term rolling blackouts. I think blackout has negative connotations?
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise