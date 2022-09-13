Sign up
Photo 2061
Loadshedding
Or rolling blackouts. But our government doesn't like to use the term rolling blackouts. I think blackout has negative connotations?
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2061
photos
40
followers
13
following
564% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
13th September 2022 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
