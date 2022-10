No school today

so my Little One followed me into the garage when I needed to fetch something. She saw the 2 step stepladder leaning against the wall, and asked me what it was so I opened it up to show her. She grinned at me and immediately started dragging it to the door interleading with the kitchen with much huffing and puffing. I watched with interest. No hesitation - she knew exactly where she was headed with it. Happiness is playing with water and pretending to be a grown up.