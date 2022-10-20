Sign up
Photo 2094
Just filling in spaces
Decided to spend some time playing with some of the photos during nap time
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd October 2022 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, those eyelashes are amazing!
October 23rd, 2022
Desi
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you. I was actually disappointed in myself because I managed to get the focus on the far eye instead of the near eye. Just a slight movement of her head is all that is required to change the focus point, I suppose. But I decided to play around a bit with the shot anyway instead of just deleting it like most of the ones with cute poses but missed focus!
October 23rd, 2022
