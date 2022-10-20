Previous
Just filling in spaces by seacreature
Photo 2094

Just filling in spaces

Decided to spend some time playing with some of the photos during nap time
20th October 2022

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
574% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot, those eyelashes are amazing!
October 23rd, 2022  
Desi
@ludwigsdiana Thank you. I was actually disappointed in myself because I managed to get the focus on the far eye instead of the near eye. Just a slight movement of her head is all that is required to change the focus point, I suppose. But I decided to play around a bit with the shot anyway instead of just deleting it like most of the ones with cute poses but missed focus!
October 23rd, 2022  
