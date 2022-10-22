Previous
Next
I too! by seacreature
Photo 2096

I too!

WhatsApp video call to Maddy's little cousins in Australia where they have just spent 3 weeks with their family meeting the children that have arrived on the scene in the years since they were last together. Maddy and her cousins look alike, are similar ages, and just loved each other so Maddy couldn't wait to be given the cellphone to "talk" to them, although none of them talk much yet so there is waving and grinning and kissing the screen instead. This internet age sure has some positives in keeping people connected across the continents.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
574% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a cute shot of her, internet is a blessing for all of us who don't have our children and grandchildren close.
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise