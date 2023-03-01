March 1st

The contractors finally left today at about 10.30am and I immediately rushed off to the harbour to meet up with some friends - a pre arranged meetup. I was late so they had all eaten by the time I arrived, but I ordered a cappuccino and we chatted a while. It would have been Don's birthday today, which is why I had made this arrangement, although the friends I was seeing didn't know that and I didn't tell them. But I had so much cleaning up to do back home that when we were all leaving I quickly grabbed a couple of shots and came straight home to get busy cleaning up.