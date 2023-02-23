Escape

Loaded the dogs into the car and took them for a walk at the harbour so we could all escape the dust and the mess in the house for a while. Their normal routine of early morning walks has been severely impacted while I try and cope with other things early in the morning. I have to try and plan to water my garden before it gets too hot, and plan around loadshedding because we are not allowed to use municipal water in sprinklers so I need to pump water from the wellpoint while we have electricity. And I have to be available to open up the house for the contractors to start work at 7am in the mornings...