Photo 2236
Bud
Rose bud on one of my bushes. When I wasn't mopping tiles and vacuuming carpets, I spent some time in the garden today - fertilizing and watering. Much more enjoyable than housework, I must say, so a necessary balance.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
1
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2236
photos
40
followers
12
following
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
April 3rd, 2023
