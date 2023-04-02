Previous
Bud by seacreature
Photo 2236

Bud

Rose bud on one of my bushes. When I wasn't mopping tiles and vacuuming carpets, I spent some time in the garden today - fertilizing and watering. Much more enjoyable than housework, I must say, so a necessary balance.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
April 3rd, 2023  
