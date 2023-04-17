Previous
Chapman's Peak by seacreature
Chapman's Peak

Affectionately known as "Chappies". A truly stunning drive along the mountainside. I am totally unable to capture the grandeur and the scale in my photo. At this point I think I was 592m above sea level.
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
April 17th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
April 17th, 2023  
narayani ace
It looks spectacular!
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Stunning fav
April 17th, 2023  
