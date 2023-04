Long shadows

Went to spend the weekend with my step daughter and her partner in Hout Bay, (Cape Town). Went for a nice long walk along the beach. Their strava watches measured our walk as 5.5km (and then we did another 3km walk later in the day so I got a fair bit of exercise). The beach was very busy with people and dogs. Lovely atmosphere in this gorgeous weather although it was a little chilly to begin with