Strawberry

Another one inspired by search for textures. Spent hours walking around Fourways Mall this morning looking for something to use as a black background, but came home with new pyjamas and underwear from the red hangar sale at Edgars, but nothing for a black background. Inspiration hit - my cellphone has a black screen when it's not in use! So this is shot on my cellphone. It was a large strawberry so there is not a lot of space around it ... It did make me google a long forgotten song, Strawberry Wine and enjoy listening to that again.