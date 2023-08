The sun on my back and a song in my heart

We pulled off the path to wait for these folk to go by with their 3 dogs. I actually had to move a lot further off the path as they approached because although the dogs looked smallish in size, they were all in attack mode and the owners were clearly struggling to control them. I am so glad I have trained mine to mostly just wait patiently instead of pulling and dragging and wanting to attack anything else near by