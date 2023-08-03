Sign up
Photo 2346
Mint Tea
Mint, I think, must be my favourite herb. I use it so frequently - with lamb, in my water, and even in my tea. Plus I love having it in the garden that when I walk past and pick a leaf I can crush it in my fingers and just enjoy the smell...
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
A truly lovely image, I like how you used the full leaves for the photo.
August 4th, 2023
