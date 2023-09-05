Homeless

Saw this man at the harbour when I took Max and Charlie for a walk there so I could stay relatively close to my car and shelter from the light drizzle in case it became heavy drizzle or real rain, but let them get all the smells in that they like on our walks. He is clearly homeless and probably lives on the boat that has been turned into a shelter for the homeless folk. Although I greeted him and obtained permission to take a photo of him, there is a part of me that still feels very awkward so I don't spend as much time as I should setting up my shot. I should have used a much wider aperture to attempt to blur the background, but it is what it is. Perhaps I may see him again sometime...