Sun kissed by seacreature
Sun kissed

My pincushion protea flowers have started opening up and this is the first one. I was hoping to catch the dew drops on it, but by the time I went out the sun was already starting to touch it on the one side and the dew drops were drying up
7th September 2023

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
652% complete

