Cape Town

Had to make the long drive into Cape Town today for a gynae appointment and afterwards I couldn't resist a small detour on my way home to see if there were any kite in the sky. I wasn't disappointed - the sea was full of kite surfers for many kilometers along the beach and my photo really doesn't do it justice.



(Yes we do have doctors and various specialists, and a very good hospital in Vredenburg half an hour away, but I can't afford a full medical aid, nor even a premium hospital plan, so my hospital plan allows me to go to a few hospitals that are listed, hence the Cape Town trips for medical reasons)