Learning a new skill

I am looking after a friend's little old poodle while she is in hospital for 5 days for foot surgery, so I went off to the city shops and bought myself a short circular knitting needle (not available in the little village where I live) and I am learning a new to me knitting technique of knitting in the round and top down. This little sweater is supposed to be for Maddy but I am thinking it is looking a bit small even though I am knitting the 4 year old size. May have to buy new wool to make a bigger one or pull it out to re-knit it if I can't find any more of this wool that Maddy chose.