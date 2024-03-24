Previous
Learning a new skill by seacreature
Photo 2533

Learning a new skill

I am looking after a friend's little old poodle while she is in hospital for 5 days for foot surgery, so I went off to the city shops and bought myself a short circular knitting needle (not available in the little village where I live) and I am learning a new to me knitting technique of knitting in the round and top down. This little sweater is supposed to be for Maddy but I am thinking it is looking a bit small even though I am knitting the 4 year old size. May have to buy new wool to make a bigger one or pull it out to re-knit it if I can't find any more of this wool that Maddy chose.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise