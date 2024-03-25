Previous
Arty Cat by seacreature
Photo 2534

Arty Cat

Jeanette has given me the use of her "Arty Crafty Room" to set up my laptop and my "bits and pieces" while I am in Cape Town caring for her for 3 weeks.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot of the arty cat.
April 1st, 2024  
