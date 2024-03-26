Sign up
Photo 2535
Wild Garlic (I think?)
In Jeanette's garden (which I need to look after while I am here caring for her)
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Diana
ace
Yep, lovely wild garlic.
April 1st, 2024
