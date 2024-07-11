Previous
She's 4 today by seacreature
She's 4 today

So we were all up at 6am to open presents before school. And as it was her birthday she was allowed a chocolate cupcake before breakfast with a candle on it (hence the dirty little face)
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
718% complete

