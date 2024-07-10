Previous
Painting a fish
Painting a fish

After school today I got Maddy busy with the scissors cutting short straight lines I had drawn diagonally in a 1" strip of foam to create triangles as her scissor skills aren't yet up to cutting shapes. I then gave her a stick of glue and let her glue the triangles onto an outline of a fish that I drew for her. The scales are going the wrong way, but who cares. And then she could paint it as she wished. I felt the black at the top spoiled her effort and detracts from the fish she carefully painted in the lines, but I am not about to interfere in her creativity. Her mother was away the entire day so I didn't know what clothes I could put her into for painting, hence the dishcloth tucked in around her neck to try and protect her clothes!
