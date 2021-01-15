Sign up
Photo 1092
Good Evening, Chopstick House.
'''is how you are greeted when tyou phone up for a delivery.
Our local Chinese takeaway, and very good they are too.
Taken on our evening walk around the village. This is rapidly turning into a series of the takeaways in our village!!
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Sean O'Neill
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
