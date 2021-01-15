Previous
Good Evening, Chopstick House. by seanoneill
Photo 1092

Good Evening, Chopstick House.

'''is how you are greeted when tyou phone up for a delivery.

Our local Chinese takeaway, and very good they are too.

Taken on our evening walk around the village. This is rapidly turning into a series of the takeaways in our village!!
Sean O'Neill

