Previous
Next
East Leake Takeaways - 3 by seanoneill
Photo 1093

East Leake Takeaways - 3

Here is our Fish and Chip Shop.

Don't worry, there aren't many left.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise