St Mary's East Leake - 3 by seanoneill
St Mary's East Leake - 3

I took my 14mm lens out on our walk around the village today and ended up back at St Mary's looking for some dramatic perspective.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Sean O'Neill

I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
Judith Johnson
I like your quirky angle! Great shot too!
January 27th, 2021  
