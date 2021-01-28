Previous
Next
Village POV by seanoneill
Photo 1106

Village POV

A busy day, so didn't get out for my daily walk until after dark.

I don't live in a pretty village, so at times you find yourself looking for different points of view to get your daily photo.

Today was one of those days.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise