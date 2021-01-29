Previous
Bottles by seanoneill
Photo 1107

Bottles

Busy day, preparing fr an online wine tasting I am hosting tomorrow night for 60 people.

We have 288 bottes to fill tomorrow morning, then deliver to 30 addresses and get back intime for me to host the event.

So no time for walks today.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
