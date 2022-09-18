Previous
Vesuvius from The Bay of Naples by seanoneill
Photo 1150

Vesuvius from The Bay of Naples

We're.on our way back from 3 weeks in Italy finishing off at The Oktoberfest in Munich yesterday.
I've taken almost 2000 photos on my camera, which I need to download and process when I get back.
Two weeks ago today we took the ferry from Naples to Positano. It seems an eternity ago now I'm sat on a train between Stuttgart and Karlsruhe with rain lashing against the windows!
This is a phone shot, showing the most incredible late afternoon light.
Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Great use of negative space, Sean and the mono blue is very cool. Looking forward to seeing some more of your latest takes too.
Lovely to 'see' you again, hope you and the family are all well.
October 2nd, 2022  
