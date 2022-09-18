Vesuvius from The Bay of Naples

We're.on our way back from 3 weeks in Italy finishing off at The Oktoberfest in Munich yesterday.
I've taken almost 2000 photos on my camera, which I need to download and process when I get back.
Two weeks ago today we took the ferry from Naples to Positano. It seems an eternity ago now I'm sat on a train between Stuttgart and Karlsruhe with rain lashing against the windows!
This is a phone shot, showing the most incredible late afternoon light.
Lovely to 'see' you again, hope you and the family are all well.