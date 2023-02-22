Previous
Next
Dungeness 1 by seanoneill
Photo 1151

Dungeness 1

We had a lovely 3 night stay at Dungeness recently, and I managed to get almost 2 days with my camera in my hand. I will try and post a few pf my pictures here. Life as always is 100mph!!
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Sean O'Neill

ace
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Simply Amanda
Right there with you, Sean. Doesn't it feel great to hold a camera again. Nice b&w. How's the pub and the family?
February 23rd, 2023  
Sean O'Neill ace
@alophoto Hey Amanda, the family are great. All grown up! Sam has left him several years ago and lives in a city called Bristol a couple of hours away. Ben runs the pub for us, and does an amazing job. Rebecca is retired and I am semi retired. How about you and your lovely family?
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise