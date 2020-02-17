Olympic Mountains

As you can see, there were low clouds but enough clearing for the Olympics to show off their glory. This shot was taken a few days ago from Lowman Park Beach.



Following is some information about the Olympics: "The Olympic Mountains are a mountain range on the Olympic Peninsula of the Pacific Northwest. The mountains, part of the Pacific Coast Ranges, are not especially high – Mount Olympus is the highest at 7,965 ft (2,428 m); however, the eastern slopes rise out of Puget Sound from sea level and the western slopes are separated from the Pacific Ocean by the low-lying 20 to 35 km (12 to 22 mi) wide Pacific Ocean coastal plain. The western slopes are the wettest place in the 48 contiguous states. Most of the mountains are protected within the bounds of Olympic National Park and adjoining segments of the Olympic National Forest.



The mountains are located in western Washington in the United States, spread out across four counties: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson and Mason. Physiographically, they are a section of the larger Pacific Border province, which is in turn a part of the larger Pacific Mountain System."