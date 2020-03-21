Previous
Next
Natural Setting by seattlite
Photo 2110

Natural Setting

A sparrow perched on a reed along Green Lake's shoreline. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago. Blessings.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise