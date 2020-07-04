Previous
HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY 2020 by seattlite
Photo 2215

This flag shot was taken today at The Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park located at the south end of Lake Wasington. As we walked through a residential area, there were many small flags that were placed in the ground for today's, July 4, 2020, celebration. There was one tall flag pole along the way so I took this shot of Old Glory blowing in the wind.

The Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lovely shot of our flag... Happy 4th to you and your family.
July 4th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Keep the flag flying - Happy 4th to you and your family !
July 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of your beautiful flag. Happy 4th of July to you and yours.
July 4th, 2020  
