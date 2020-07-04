HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY 2020

This flag shot was taken today at The Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park located at the south end of Lake Wasington. As we walked through a residential area, there were many small flags that were placed in the ground for today's, July 4, 2020, celebration. There was one tall flag pole along the way so I took this shot of Old Glory blowing in the wind.



The Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."



