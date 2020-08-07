Previous
Next
Freedom... by seattlite
Photo 2249

Freedom...

A capture taken a few days ago of a gull flying freely over Puget Sound. Have a great Friday.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A super shot of the gull in flight!

Ian
August 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise