Tugboat by seattlite
Photo 2248

Tugboat

A tugboat traveling through Elliott Bay with the Elliott Bay Marina and Magnolia Bluff in the background. This shot was taken yesterday. Have a great day.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kaylynn
What a view
August 6th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
August 6th, 2020  
