Previous
Next
Feather Details by seattlite
Photo 2310

Feather Details

Another wood duck sighting at Green Lake last Friday. There were not as many as the week before but a few were at the same lily pad location. This shot shows off the feather-color details. Enjoy your day.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Faye Turner
Great capture fav
October 7th, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely color and detail. Fav
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise