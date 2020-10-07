Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2310
Feather Details
Another wood duck sighting at Green Lake last Friday. There were not as many as the week before but a few were at the same lily pad location. This shot shows off the feather-color details. Enjoy your day.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2316
photos
201
followers
211
following
632% complete
View this month »
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Faye Turner
Great capture fav
October 7th, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely color and detail. Fav
October 7th, 2020
