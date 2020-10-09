Previous
Fancy Hanging Flower by seattlite
Photo 2312

Fancy Hanging Flower

An unusual tree with these fancy-hanging blooms was another great find for a photo on my walk yesterday. Does anyone know the name of this plant/bloom? Have a great day.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Cool!
October 9th, 2020  
