Cedar Waxwing
Green Lake is a great place for photographing many varieties of birds. This is a photo of a Cedar Waxwing perched on the branches of a bare tree along the lake's shoreline. Have a great day.
29th January 2021
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 29th, 2021
