Center of Attention by seattlite
Photo 2436

Center of Attention

Mid-morning yesterday, several cormorants were perched on pilings in Elliott Bay along Harbor Ave. S.W. This cormorant was the center of attention as he dried his wings in yesterday's sunshine. Enjoy your day.
10th February 2021

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
