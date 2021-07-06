Sign up
Photo 2550
Killdeer
This Killdeer capture was taken at Lowman Beach Park a few days ago. Have a great day.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2556
photos
200
followers
206
following
698% complete
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
Maggiemae
ace
Super capture - his eye is amazing!
July 6th, 2021
