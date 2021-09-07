Previous
Bent Petal by seattlite
Photo 2613

Bent Petal

West Seattle Nursery's flowering plants are decreasing as summer wanes. The bent petal on this tiny bloom caught my eye for this capture. Have a great day.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
