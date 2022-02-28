Previous
A while ago... by seattlite
A while ago...

My great-neice, Natalie, was about eight when I took this black and white photo. She will be seventeen in a couple of months. I posted this shot when I first started 365. Thanks for stopping by.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
Lis Lapthorn
A beautiful, happy snap.
February 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous portrait of a beautiful young girl.
February 28th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
A lovely shot of your niece.
February 28th, 2022  
Susie ace
Beautiful portrait
February 28th, 2022  
