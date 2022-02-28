Sign up
Photo 2787
A while ago...
My great-neice, Natalie, was about eight when I took this black and white photo. She will be seventeen in a couple of months. I posted this shot when I first started 365. Thanks for stopping by.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2793
photos
198
followers
200
following
763% complete
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
Lis Lapthorn
A beautiful, happy snap.
February 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous portrait of a beautiful young girl.
February 28th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
A lovely shot of your niece.
February 28th, 2022
Susie
ace
Beautiful portrait
February 28th, 2022
