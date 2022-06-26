Previous
IMG_5879
IMG_5879

Long grass growing on the hillside above Puget Sound was bending with the wind. This shot was taken while walking along Beach Dr a few days ago.
26th June 2022

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful sense of motion and details you captured here.
June 26th, 2022  
