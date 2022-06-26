Sign up
Photo 2905
IMG_5879
Long grass growing on the hillside above Puget Sound was bending with the wind. This shot was taken while walking along Beach Dr a few days ago.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2911
photos
198
followers
200
following
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
Diana
ace
Wonderful sense of motion and details you captured here.
June 26th, 2022
