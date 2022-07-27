Previous
Baby Bunny by seattlite
Baby Bunny

This adorable, sweet baby bunny was in my backyard a couple of afternoons ago. He let me get super close for this shot. I hope he is enjoying by backyard's grass.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Maggiemae ace
Its not use, Gloria - they are small rabbits and can breed at the age of 3 months! But your photo was good!
July 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful close up of this adorable bunny!
July 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw so sweet -- Bright eyes " come to mind - super close-up - fav
July 27th, 2022  
