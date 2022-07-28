Sign up
Photo 2936
Swaying In The Wind
This shot was taken as these blooms were swaying in the wind at Cormorant Park a week or so ago. Enjoy the day.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture with the dainty flowers.
July 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
So beautiful and delicate, lovely colours too.
July 28th, 2022
Taffy
ace
These are beautiful and the green bokeh sets them off so nicely
July 28th, 2022
