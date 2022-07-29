Previous
Sunny Sunflower by seattlite
Sunny Sunflower

A tall sunflower was enjoying the sunshine last week when I took this photo on my walk to Lowman Beach. Seattle's weather has been in the low 90's. Thankfully, Seattle only has about a week of this type of heat. Have a nice day.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Rosie Kind ace
What a lovely photo of this gorgeous flower
July 29th, 2022  
