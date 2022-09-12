Previous
Young Pied-Billed Grebes by seattlite
Young Pied-Billed Grebes

Two young pied-billed grebes were diving, splashing along Green Lake's shoreline last week when I took this quick photo.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How sweet
September 12th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Nice find!
September 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
September 12th, 2022  
Paul Alfsson
Nice one.
September 12th, 2022  
Fisher Family
Lovely, nice focus!

Ian
September 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture.
September 12th, 2022  
