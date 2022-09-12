Sign up
Photo 2982
Young Pied-Billed Grebes
Two young pied-billed grebes were diving, splashing along Green Lake's shoreline last week when I took this quick photo.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
6
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2988
photos
191
followers
198
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How sweet
September 12th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Nice find!
September 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
September 12th, 2022
Paul Alfsson
Nice one.
September 12th, 2022
Fisher Family
Lovely, nice focus!
Ian
September 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
September 12th, 2022
