Photo 3012
Suspended Fall Leaf
A fall leaf hanging by silky web strands and turning in a gentle wind at Lincoln Park last week. I like photographing leaves that are suspended in air with only the support of silky web strands.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Well spotted and a lovely shot.
October 12th, 2022
Linda Godwin
nicely caught!
October 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Well spotted the cobweb must be strong to support the leaf
October 12th, 2022
Louise & Ken
What a beautiful capture! A bit of "Autumn decorating at the Spider's Home"!
October 12th, 2022
Nina Ganci
impressive details
fav
October 12th, 2022
Diana
Gorgeous colours and dof!
October 12th, 2022
