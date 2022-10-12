Previous
Suspended Fall Leaf by seattlite
Photo 3012

Suspended Fall Leaf

A fall leaf hanging by silky web strands and turning in a gentle wind at Lincoln Park last week. I like photographing leaves that are suspended in air with only the support of silky web strands.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a lovely shot.
October 12th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
nicely caught!
October 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted the cobweb must be strong to support the leaf
October 12th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
What a beautiful capture! A bit of "Autumn decorating at the Spider's Home"!
October 12th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
impressive details
fav
October 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colours and dof!
October 12th, 2022  
