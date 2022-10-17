Previous
Indian by seattlite
Photo 3017

Indian

This white and chrome Indian motorcycle was too cool to pass up without taking a photo. This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach. I changed the photo from color to black white which seemed to suit the motorcycle and setting.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is very cool looking and looks great in B&W.
October 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a beauty you found and captured!
October 17th, 2022  
