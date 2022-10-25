Sign up
Photo 3025
Fall Leaves
This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. The fall leaves were colorful and carpeting the ground. Have a great day.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3031
photos
192
followers
201
following
828% complete
View this month »
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
October 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
