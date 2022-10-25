Previous
Next
Fall Leaves by seattlite
Photo 3025

Fall Leaves

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. The fall leaves were colorful and carpeting the ground. Have a great day.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise